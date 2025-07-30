Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after purchasing an additional 875,254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,890,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,553,000 after purchasing an additional 839,686 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8%

AMGN stock opened at $303.56 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $340.89. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.47 and its 200-day moving average is $291.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

