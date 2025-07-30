Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 599 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,081,000 after purchasing an additional 648,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

