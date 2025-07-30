Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,376 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $303.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.47 and its 200-day moving average is $291.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $340.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

