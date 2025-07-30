Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,798 Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

