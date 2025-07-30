FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.95 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,234 shares of company stock worth $4,439,755. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

