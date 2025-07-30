Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.809-5.997 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.936. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.52. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.74.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock worth $17,189,088 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hershey stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

