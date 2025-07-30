T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $463,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,473,190 shares of company stock worth $340,769,943. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

