LPL Financial LLC Has $104.95 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $104,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $712.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $717.32 and its 200 day moving average is $673.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.