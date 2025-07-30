GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stake Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

Shares of GEV opened at $632.80 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $655.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.15.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

