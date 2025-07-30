Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $763.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $773.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

