Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,527,000 after purchasing an additional 969,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $763.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $723.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $773.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

