Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,559 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.42.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

