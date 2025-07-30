Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.5% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,254,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.42. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.14.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

