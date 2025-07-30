Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,802 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,168.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.14. The stock has a market cap of $496.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,408 shares of company stock worth $186,614,540. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

