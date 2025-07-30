Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,168.74 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,235.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,077.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $496.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,273.97. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,408 shares of company stock valued at $186,614,540. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.