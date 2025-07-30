Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.