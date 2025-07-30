Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 935.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 461,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $411,701,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $355,076,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,168.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,235.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,077.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,408 shares of company stock worth $186,614,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.