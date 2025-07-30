Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 803.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.6% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 639.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Humana by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $232.59 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $406.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

