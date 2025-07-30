Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 15,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

NYSE DE opened at $512.62 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

