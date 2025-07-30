Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,172 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,822,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.8%

EA stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

