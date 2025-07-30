Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $727,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6,904.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

