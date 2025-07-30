Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

