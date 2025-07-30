Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,584 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 802,998 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $125,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 41,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,822,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

