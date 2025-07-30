Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $31.54 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $429.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $436.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.