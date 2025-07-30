Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 7,500 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $14,674,741.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock worth $593,440,562. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Raymond James Financial lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

