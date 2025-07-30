Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $806.34 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $807.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

