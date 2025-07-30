Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.0%

INTU stock opened at $806.34 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $807.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.48.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.