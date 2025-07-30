SSA Swiss Advisors AG Buys New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Sanofi makes up 1.7% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

