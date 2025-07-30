Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,700 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

