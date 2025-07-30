Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
