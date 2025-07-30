Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1%

SNOW opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average of $181.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,089.85. This trade represents a 37.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,708,258 shares of company stock valued at $588,162,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

