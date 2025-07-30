PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PDD by 40.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at $44,483,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth $4,083,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,047,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,595,000 after buying an additional 1,987,935 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

