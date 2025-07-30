XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,543,000 after purchasing an additional 734,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,732,000 after buying an additional 825,489 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after buying an additional 1,897,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

