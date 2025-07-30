Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,572,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

