Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $486.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.