Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

