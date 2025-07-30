N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $188,050,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $465.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of -674.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.