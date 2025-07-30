SSA Swiss Advisors AG Invests $3.20 Million in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,562 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 1.6% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

