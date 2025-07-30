Cwm LLC Buys 3,639 Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 237.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NNE opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

NNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

