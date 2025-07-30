Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17,924 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $96,180,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

