XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,684,000 after buying an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,932,000 after purchasing an additional 316,688 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

