Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 80,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ARES opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.