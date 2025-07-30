Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

