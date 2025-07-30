Eastern Bank Sells 95,688 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,688 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,422,000 after buying an additional 1,893,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,720,408. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

