HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after buying an additional 2,685,026 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airbnb by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after buying an additional 820,887 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,896,000 after buying an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 472,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $83,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,240,816.03. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,558 shares of company stock worth $219,678,073 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

