Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,582 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $71,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $330.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

