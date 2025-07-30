Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $330.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

