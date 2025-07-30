XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ STX opened at $152.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

