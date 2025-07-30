Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 810 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $2,893,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,143,388.60. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $152.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.