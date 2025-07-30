Comparing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) & DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and DAC Technologies Group International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $939.83 million 2.95 $124.12 million $2.37 23.52 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

91.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 216.95, meaning that its share price is 21,595% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alarm.com and DAC Technologies Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 1 2 2 1 2.50 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.45% 14.04% 4.99% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alarm.com beats DAC Technologies Group International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About DAC Technologies Group International

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

